Opening odds + movement for Eagles vs. Patriots in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL regular season is almost here as we’re less than two weeks away. In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles will travel north to take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

2023 NFL odds: Eagles vs. Patriots Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Eagles -4.5

Over/Under: O/U 45

Moneyline: Eagles -198, Patriots +164

The Eagles are coming off a stellar where they were just a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl. They have high expectations again for this season. They lost a few guys like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Javon Hargrave, but they’re replaceable. Jalen Hurts is expected to build off a season where he would’ve won MVP if he stayed healthy. The duo of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith is back and will be tough for defenses to stop again this season.

It’s hard to know what to expect from the Patriots. Their two free agent signings were Mike Gesicki and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Their defense is great and will always be under Bill Belichick. I still think they have issues at quarterback with Mac Jones however. Is he good enough to get them to a Super Bowl? I would say no chance. With as good as their defense will be, they’re not a team to sleep on this season.

As expected, money came in strongly on the Eagles. They were in the Super Bowl last year and are facing a team who missed out on the playoffs. This Eagles team will want to come out and make a statement that they’re serious again this year. Even with a lot of the public on them, I still side with the Eagles winning this matchup 21-13.

Pick: Eagles -4.5