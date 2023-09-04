Opening odds + movement for Dolphins vs. Chargers in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

We’re inching closer to the season with preseason wrapped up now. The Miami Dolphins will travel to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

2023 NFL odds: Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Over/Under: O/U 51

Moneyline: Chargers -166, Dolphins +140

Spread: Chargers -1

Over/Under: O/U 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -115, Dolphins -105

The Dolphins success this season rides on the success of Tua Tagovailoa. We saw how dynamic this offense was when he was on the field last season. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are expected to have another successful season. Miami got unlucky with Jalen Ramsey going down early in camp, however he’s not done for the season, so that’s a name they could return for them in the final few weeks of the season. I think the defense will be solid enough with an electric offense to win a good amount of games.

With Brandon Staley at head coach, it’s hard to believe in the Chargers. They have such a good squad, but poor coaching hurt them the past two years. Justin Herbert has been solid, but they want him to take another step this season. Their wide receiver room is stacked and is one of the best in the NFL. Defense has been the question for them. They have been fine against the pass, but their run stopping ability has been awful. Getting guys healthy is also important as guys like Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and J.C. Jackson have missed a good amount of games.

Money has been coming in on the Chargers which surprises me a little bit. Miami has to travel across the country which is hard to do. However, they have the better coach. Offensively, they’re a similar team. A solid, young quarterback with a talented receiving core. I think the Dolphins come into Los Angeles and pull off the upset. Give me the Dolphins 38-32.

Pick: Dolphins +3