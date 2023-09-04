Opening odds + movement for Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL regular season is right around the corner with the NFL preseason wrapping up. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

2023 NFL odds: Raiders vs. Broncos Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Broncos -4

Over/Under: O/U 44

Moneyline: Broncos -205, Raiders +170

It’s hard to figure out what the Raiders will be this season. Jimmy Garoppolo is their starting quarterback and he’s been a winner through his career. This will probably be the worst team he’s played for on paper, however. Josh Jacobs is back which is a major bonus for the Raiders. And it will be fun to watch their pass rush this season with Max Crosby and the rookie Tyree Wilson.

It will be a new look for the Broncos this season with Sean Payton taking over as head coach. The expectations were through the roof for them last year and they disappointed. With the new coaching staff, some think they can turn it around. They will need Russell Wilson to play better and the offense as a whole. They have a solid defense and should be able to compete in the AFC West.

Some money has been coming in on the Broncos as the lines are moving in their favor over the past few months. I am bought into the Raiders. I think they are underrated and will surprise many people. Getting Josh Jacobs back is a major boost. Garoppolo is a winner like I said above, and they have some good skill players. I think their defense is serviceable and they will be a team to watch for one of the Wild Card spots. I like the Raiders to pull off the early season upset 27-24.

Pick: Raiders +4.5