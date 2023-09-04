Opening odds + movement for Packers vs. Bears in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers head on the road to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday. One of the NFL’s oldest rivalries will have a new matchup at QB — Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields. For the longest time, it was Aaron Rodgers dominating the Bears. That could begin to shift this season. Let’s take a look at the odds and movement for Packers-Bears going into Week 1.

2023 NFL odds: Packers vs. Bears Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Bears -2

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Bears -118, Packers -102

Spread: Bears -1

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Bears -115, Packers -105

The Packers replace Rodgers with Love this season. Green Bay’s offense also returns RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon and WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft were all brought in and could play roles as rookies. On defense, the Packers will look for LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt to take big steps in Year 2. Green Bay also has depth in the pass rush and a solid secondary anchored by Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander.

The Bears have high hopes after seeing what QB Justin Fields is capable of doing with his legs. Chicago will hope Fields can start to look more like a passer, similar to what Lamar Jackson did in his MVP season a while back. DJ Moore was brought in via trade before the draft to serve as the top WR. Robert Tonyan was signed in free agency from the Packers at TE to pair with Cole Kmet, who signed an extension. The Bears will need to improve on defense, particularly in stopping the run. Chicago finished second-to-last in 2022 in rushing yards allowed per game.

I may be biased here but I’ll take the Packers on a short spread getting points. Rodgers’ absence could be big. Love also could be just as serviceable. He needs to not make mistakes essentially. Expect Green Bay to run the ball plenty with Jones and Dillon. That’ll help control the clock on the road. If Love can make a few throws and the defense can contain Fields, Green Bay should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Packers +2