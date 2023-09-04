Opening odds + movement for Cardinals vs. Commanders in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here we’ll take a look at the odds to start game week and how they’ve moved since opening back in May.

2023 NFL odds: Cardinals vs. Commanders Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Commanders -7

Over/Under: 38

Moneyline: Commanders -310, Cardinals +250

Spread: Commanders -4.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -195, Cardinals +165

The line has moved significantly since opening back in May. Mostly because the Cardinals aren’t going to be very good. Arizona cut QB Colt McCoy and has opted to go with Josh Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune under center to start 2023. Kyler Murray could return at some point but it most likely won’t be until the second half of the season. On top of that, the Cardinals dealt DeAndre Hopkins to the Titans. That leaves Arizona pretty thin in terms of talent on offense outside of Marquise Brown.

As for the Commanders, QB Sam Howell looks like he could take a step forward and be a legit starter. Washington also returns one of the better defenses in the NFL. Terry McLaurin may sit out Week 1 but Jahan Dotson could take a step up and look more like a top wideout in his second season. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson make up a strong backfield that could anchor a balanced offense.

Based on the line movement alone, the pick is the Commanders. Don’t expect the Cardinals to play much competitive football this season. Washington can’t afford to slip up in the NFC East and a win in Week 1 is crucial. Ron Rivera and Eric Bieniemy should have this team ready and covering a TD shouldn’t be an issue.

Pick: Commanders -7