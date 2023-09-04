Opening odds + movement for 49ers vs. Steelers in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers travel far to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

The 49ers and Steelers both come into this matchup with two top 10 defenses, and offenses with a lot to prove. We should be in for a low-scoring, gritty affair, but these two franchises seem quite unpredictable at the moment — with a 3-0 preseason record from Pittsburgh, and 1-2 from San Fran.

2023 NFL odds: 49ers vs. Steelers Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: 49ers -142, Steelers +120

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Steelers +100

There doesn’t look to be a lot of confident in the points for this matchup. The 49ers are mostly a running team that relies heavily on the defense to get things done. That said, the coaching staff does trust Brock Purdy’s throwing arm, who does seem on track to play in Week 1.

As for the Steelers, Kenny Pickett is coming off some impressive preseason showings. The second-year QB appears to have put the work in this offseason, and now looks to be more in sync with George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and the rest of the receiving corps. It’ll be close, but look for the Steelers to hold San Fran defensively, and be able to rack up a few touchdowns for a win.

Pick: Steelers ML and Under 40