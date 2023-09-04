Opening odds + movement for Titans vs. Saints in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints face off in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams have a few new faces on offense which should help their prospects of making the postseason. Here we’ll go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and movement for their Week 1 matchup.

2023 NFL odds: Titans vs. Saints Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Saints -3

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -175, Titans +142

Spread: Saints -3

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Saints -150, Titans +130

The Titans are coming off a 7-10 season and are bringing back QB Ryan Tannehill for what appears to be one last season. He’s got a new weapon in WR DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Cardinals. Treylon Burks also enters his second NFL season and Derrick Henry returns at RB. The Titans should stick to the game plan of running the ball often and playing defense. Tannehill can manage a game but not break it open.

The Saints signed QB Derek Carr to a big contract during the offseason to bring some stability to the QB position. Carr will be the most talented QB NOLA has had since Drew Brees retired. Carr has a stable of targets, including second-year wideout Chris Olave, veteran Michael Thomas and TE Juwan Johnson. Alvin Kamara will miss the first three games of the season due to suspension but RB Jamaal Williams was signed to bridge the gap and add depth.

Tennessee had the best rush defense last season but got absolutely torched through the air. The Titans are banking on growth from that secondary unit, not making any major moves during free agency outside of bringing in CB Sean Murphy-Bunting. So this could be a solid afternoon for Carr.

New Orleans struggled to stop the run but brought in DT Khalen Saunders. The Saints bring back one of the top defensive units in the NFL and that should continue in 2023. New Orleans would be the lean on the spread at home. The Saints have better QB play, a more balanced offense and better defense. If stopping Hopkins and Henry is the game plan, New Orleans shouldn’t have much of an issue stifling Tennessee. Plus, there’s a chance this new Saints offense is above average — at least better than 2022.

Pick: Saints -3