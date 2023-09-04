Opening odds + movement for Buccaneers vs. Vikings in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings meet up in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

As Tampa Bay attempts to begin life without Tom Brady in 2023, matching up against a team that won 13 games last season is far from ideal. The Vikings should be able to air it out with ease for most of the game, though the rushing attack still has some questions about it without the services of Dalvin Cook. It’ll be interesting to see if that plays any factor in the team’s first official appearance of the new season.

2023 NFL odds: Buccaneers vs. Vikings Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Bucs +205

Spread: Vikings -6

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Bucs +210

There hasn’t been much movement with the spread for this game, other than the idea that the oddsmakers feel a tad more confident in Minnesota since May 11. As Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson step back in as the cornerstones of this offense, it should be smooth sailing in the passing game enough for them to get a lead and keep it throughout.

Tampa Bay appears to be rolling with Baker Mayfield as their QB1, while skilled receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin line up on the outside. Russell Gage continues to rehab his knee injury from training camp, so another weapon is going to need to step up in the slot and keep the offense flowing.

Pick: Vikings -6