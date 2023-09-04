Opening odds + movement for Jaguars vs. Colts in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts are set to square off in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Following the Jaguars’ perfect preseason at 3-0, they plan to keep putting the points on their opponent as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Christian Kirk step back into their starting roles.

The Colts will start the year with Anthony Richardson, as the rookie has thrown for 145 yards and one interception in the preseason.

2023 NFL odds: Jaguars vs. Colts Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Jaguars -5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Jaguars -225, Colts +185

Spread: Jaguars -3.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -175, Colts +150

The Jaguars have a significant edge over their opponent in Week 1 of the regular season. While the preseason never fully examines how properly constructed a roster is, Jacksonville has one that is capable of winning several game to start 2023. As long as Lawrence is under center, it’ll be tough for any defense to slow them down.

As for the Colts, who finished 2-1 in the preseason, they definitely have their work cut out for them early in the year. A first-year QB, with an unproven offense, there’s not a lot of optimism to be had with this team thus far. Jonathan Taylor has likely played his last game as a member of the Colts, so the backfield has major questions about them, as well. It would be surprising to see this game end in favor of this disassembled Colts team.

Pick: Jaguars -3