Opening odds + movement for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL regular season is almost back after a long offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on their divisional rival in the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

2023 NFL odds: Bengals vs. Browns Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Over/Under: O/U 47.5

Moneyline: Bengals -134, Browns +114

It’s hard to know what to expect from the Bengals in Week 1 because they have been quiet about the Joe Burrow injury. I’d expect him to play, but it’s unknown. Even if he’s unable to play, the Bengals still have a shot at winning this game. They have the No. 1 receiving core in the NFL and a serviceable defense. Behind Burrow will be either Trevor Siemian or Jake Browning.

Many people are high on the Browns this season. On paper, they look good, but it’s still the Browns we all know. They made Deshaun Watson the higher paid quarterback in the NFL and he was awful in 2022. This year, they drafted Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the 5th round and some are already calling for him to be the starter. The Browns added Za’Darius Smith on the defensive line to play on the opposite side of Myles Garrett which should give them a stellar pass rush.

It’s tough to give a prediction as we have no idea what Joe Burrow will do. But I will give this as if he is playing. The Bengals struggled early in 2022, but turned things around in the second half of the year. In a big divisional game to start the year, I think the Bengals beat the Browns 28-24.

Pick: Bengals -1