Opening odds + movement for Texans vs. Ravens in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL regular season is almost here! In Week 1, the Houston Texans head north to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff on Sunday, September 10 is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

2023 NFL odds: Texans vs. Ravens Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Ravens -10

Over/Under: O/U 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -485, Texans +370

Spread: Ravens -8

Over/Under: O/U 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -365, Texans +300

There will be a new look for the Texans this season as they will have rookie quarterback CJ Stroud starting in Week 1. It’s a new era with DeMeco Ryans taking over as the head coach as well. This is a team that may have some struggles this season, but next year will be one to watch out for. They have a ton of talented, young players on both side of the ball who will continue to improve over the next few years. Derek Stingley Jr., Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Dameon Pierce, Will Anderson, and many more.

The Ravens have some big expectations for the 2023-24 NFL season. Some believe they could win their first Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson this year. The offense is brand new with Todd Monken taking over of Greg Roman. This offense is expected to open the field up much more and go away from their previous run first ways. They also added guys like Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor to the wide receiver room giving them their best wide receivers in a long time. The defense will probably take some time to find their footing as they’ll be without Marlon Humphrey for the first few weeks of the season.

Big money came in on the Ravens as they jumped from 8-point favorites to 10-point favorites. John Harbaugh has success against rookie quarterbacks as he is 19-6 against rookie quarterbacks in his head coaching career. Lamar Jackson and this offense should have their way against the Texans. I expect the Ravens to win this game 31-14 and cover their spread.

Pick: Ravens -10