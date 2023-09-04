Opening odds + movement for Lions vs. Chiefs in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL season will kick off with the Detroit Lions traveling to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7th. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

2023 NFL odds: Lions vs. Chiefs Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Over/Under: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -278, Lions +225

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Lions +220

The Lions are expected to be good this year and have a shot at winning the NFC North. However, things will be tough for them in the first few weeks in the season. Their wide receiver room will be without Jameson Williams for six games as he was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. There are some question marks on the Lions defense as well. We know the guys will play hard for Dan Campbell, but there’s no way this defense can stop Patrick Mahomes.

It’s just another year for the Chiefs. After seeing them go on and win a Super Bowl last year after trading Tyreek Hill was all you need to know about this team. If Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback, the Chiefs will always be one of the top teams in the NFL. They look to be good again this year with the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +600 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We didn't see a ton of line movement here, just more money coming in on the Chiefs which was expected. As much as we’d love to see the upset, it doesn't feel realistic. This should be a game where the Lions are winning early and the wheels come off in the second half leading to a two score win by the Chiefs. Jared Goff and the Lions offense will not be able to keep up with the Chiefs in scoring. I think we see the Chiefs take this win 38-27.

Pick: Chiefs -6.5