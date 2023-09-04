Who is projected to make round of 12 in the NASCAR playoffs following Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are officially underway and Kyle Larson has drawn first blood. Larson held off Tyler Reddick in a battle of playoff drivers to claim the checkered flag. The top five rounded out with Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Ross Chastain. The field heads to Kansas next weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Who is projected to advance in Cup Series playoffs after the Cook Out Southern 500?

With the victory, Larson has secured a spot for himself in the round of 12 in the playoffs. Byron leads in total points with 2075, with Larson sitting one point behind him in that metric. Reddick is third with 2060 points. Here’s what the playoff field looks like heading to Kansas.

Kyle Larson William Byron Tyler Reddick Chris Buescher Denny Hamlin Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Ross Chastain Joey Logano Christopher Bell

On the bubble