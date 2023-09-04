 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is projected to make round of 12 in the NASCAR playoffs following Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

We break down the standings coming out of this Saturday’s Cook Out Southern 500 Cup Series race at Darlington.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are officially underway and Kyle Larson has drawn first blood. Larson held off Tyler Reddick in a battle of playoff drivers to claim the checkered flag. The top five rounded out with Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Ross Chastain. The field heads to Kansas next weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Who is projected to advance in Cup Series playoffs after the Cook Out Southern 500?

With the victory, Larson has secured a spot for himself in the round of 12 in the playoffs. Byron leads in total points with 2075, with Larson sitting one point behind him in that metric. Reddick is third with 2060 points. Here’s what the playoff field looks like heading to Kansas.

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. William Byron
  3. Tyler Reddick
  4. Chris Buescher
  5. Denny Hamlin
  6. Martin Truex, Jr.
  7. Kyle Busch
  8. Brad Keselowski
  9. Ryan Blaney
  10. Ross Chastain
  11. Joey Logano
  12. Christopher Bell

On the bubble

  1. Bubba Wallace
  2. Kevin Harvick
  3. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  4. Michael McDowell

