Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura: Will he play vs. Washington on Saturday?

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura is likely out with an ankle injury tonight as the Cats host the No. 7 Washington Huskies on Saturday night in Tucson.

De Laura has been solid for the rebuilding Wildcats, going 87-125 for 1069 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He’s also added 131 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher for the 3-1 U of A, who defeated Stanford 21-20 last week in their first Pac-12 game of the season.

Look for sophomore Noah Fifita to replace him under center, who is 8-8 as a passer for 69 yards in parts of three games this season so far.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies are a 20-point favorite, with the total set at 65. The line opened at UW at -17.5 earlier this week, but de Laura’s injury likely caused much movement in the betting market.