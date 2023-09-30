 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch after Week 5 of college football

Caleb Williams leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 5. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Chinmay Vaidya
There were plenty of stars on display in Week 5 of the 2023 college football season as the conversation surrounding the Heisman Trophy race starts to heat up. The first rankings of the College Football Playoff committee are about a month away, and that will add another layer to the conversation for the most coveted individual honor in the sport. For now, the top players are continuing to build up their case for the trophy. Here’s a look at how Week 5 impacted the Heisman race.

Stock Up

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The reigning Heisman winner is once again the frontrunner for the award after throwing for six touchdowns in a 48-41 win over Colorado. The Trojans still have work to do defensively but Williams should be able to keep putting up numbers. The schedule is about to get tougher with Notre Dame and Utah coming up in October. The Trojans also get Oregon and Washington this year, so Williams has plenty of chances to shine.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

The Sooners hung 50 on Iowa State, with Gabriel accounting for five total touchdowns. Oklahoma gets Texas next in a battle of highly ranked teams, and this is the opportunity for the quarterback to have a signature moment. Oklahoma’s offense is clicking and Gabriel seems to be at 100%, which he wasn’t for most of last year. If he can have a huge outing in a win over the Longhorns, look for Gabriel to be right next to Williams in this race.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Corum returned to Ann Arbor to chase a national title, and this Wolverines team is good enough to get there. The running back has continued putting up great numbers and the schedule is not going to get much tougher until the end of the year. Michigan’s last three games are Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State, so Corum will get opportunities for a statement showing. For now, he’s just racking up numbers.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The No. 1 team in the country wins with defense and running the football, but Bowers should get more attention after his performance against Auburn. The tight end has his best game of the year with 157 yards and a touchdown that would be the difference in the contest. Bowers is a beast in space and always finds ways to get open. Georgia gets an undefeated Kentucky team next and if the tight end has another massive day, he’ll keep climbing in the odds table.

Stock Down

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders actually had an awesome day and has had to play the biggest games of his Buffs career without Travis Hunter, which hurts his cause. However, you have to actually win big games to get more attention for this particular awards and no matter how much Coach Prime does, Colorado now has losses against the best teams they’ll face this season. That hurts Sanders, even if he keeps playing well.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

It’s rough to include Leonard here since he got injured late in the loss to Notre Dame. The Duke quarterback has been dynamic offensively and more importantly, had an undefeated team prior to Week 5. There are some more opportunities to shine for Leonard, but the signature moment has likely passed. Hopefully, the ankle injury doesn’t sideline him for too long.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 5 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 5

Player School Odds
Player School Odds
Caleb Williams USC +200
Michael Penix Jr. Washington +400
Bo Nix Oregon +800
Quinn Ewers Texas +900
Jordan Travis Florida State +1500
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +2000
Jayden Daniels LSU +2200
Kyle McCord Ohio State +3000
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +3000
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +3000
Cameron Ward Washington State +3500
Tyler Van Dyke Miami FL +3500
Drake Maye North Carolina +4000
Drew Allar Penn State +5000
Blake Corum Michigan +5000
Riley Leonard Duke +5500
Carson Beck Georgia +5500
TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State +5500
Brock Bowers Georgia +6000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +7000
Rome Odunze Washington +7000
Joe Milton Tennessee +7000
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +7000
Emeka Egbuka Ohio State +9000
Jalen Milroe Alabama +9000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +10000
Malik Nabers LSU +10000
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas +10000
Keon Coleman Florida State +10000
Dante Moore UCLA +12000
Cade Klubnik Clemson +12000
Omarion Hampton North Carolina +12000
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +12000
Ray Davis Kentucky +12000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +12000
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +12000
Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin +15000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland +15000
Spencer Rattler South Carolina +15000
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +15000
Trey Benson Florida State +15000
Donovan Edwards Michigan +15000
Brady Cook Missouri +15000
Jase McClellan Alabama +15000
Braelon Allen Wisconsin +15000
Trevor Etienne Florida +15000
Will Shipley Clemson +15000
Will Howard Kansas State +15000
Devin Leary Kentucky +15000
Johnny Wilson Florida State +15000
Xavier Worthy Texas +15000
MarShawn Lloyd USC +15000
Harold Perkins Jr. LSU +20000
Jack Plummer Louisville +20000
Cade McNamara Iowa +20000
Chandler Morris TCU +20000
Trey Sanders TCU +20000
Carson Steele UCLA +20000
Graham Mertz Florida +20000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +20000
Zachariah Branch USC +20000
Hudson Card Purdue +30000
Austin Reed Western Kentucky +30000
Devin Neal Kansas +30000
Will Rogers Mississippi State +30000
Kedon Slovis BYU +30000
Brennan Armstrong NC State +30000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000

