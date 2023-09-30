NFL draft stock: Georgia TE Brock Bowers dominates Auburn to keep Bulldogs undefeated

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs got a big scare on The Plains in Week 5 of the college football season, narrowly escaping with a 27-20 win over the Auburn Tigers to maintain their undefeated season. The Bulldogs struggled for much of the game, but their star tight end Brock Bowers carried them in the second half and made several key plays to secure the win, including massive third-down conversion on the final touchdown drive. Bowers also scored the touchdown.

Bowers finished the day with eight catches for 157 yards and a score, by far his best outing of the season. The tight end didn’t have to go into star mode, and his modest statistics reflect that. Heading into Saturday, Bowers had just 256 yards and two touchdowns across four games. That should change soon.

The Bulldogs will now meet with an undefeated Kentucky team that should enter the top 25 after defeating No. 22 Florida. If Bowers has another big performance, he should enter the Heisman conversation. Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders are getting all the buzz, but Bowers could be the best non-quarterback in the country.

If Bowers continues this for the rest of the season, he could secure a top-10 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-4, 240-pound tight end is a physical specimen who can also separate from defenders in space. It doesn’t matter who his quarterback is, which is good for him given his likely draft spot. After barely missing out on a 1,000-yard season last year, Bowers is on pace to hit that mark after a massive day against Auburn.