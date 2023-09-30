Georgia comes back from early deficit to beat Auburn, remain undefeated

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs remain undefeated following a comeback win over the notorious No. 1-killer Auburn Tigers. Auburn went up 10-0 to start the game, and the Bulldogs tied it up going into the half. Auburn struck first in the second half to go up 17-10, but the Bulldogs took advantage of a miscommunication and a fumble from the Tigers and evened things up at the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs pulled ahead in the fourth and wrapped things up with an interception to end Auburn’s last-minute drive.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned for the first time this season and made a fast impact with 38 receiving yards. Tight end Brock Bowers was the star of the show for the Bulldogs offense with 157 receiving yards and one touchdown to close it out.

How many players do you trust more than Brock Bowers in college football?#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vO70Mp6jCw — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) September 30, 2023

Daijun Edwards added 76 yards and two scores on the ground in the win. This marked quarterback Carson Beck’s first road game as a starter, and he passed for 313 yards, one TD, and one interception.

Georgia closed as a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total at 45. The Bulldogs face the Kentucky Wildcats next week.