Who will the Jermell Charlo fight next after loss to Canelo Alvarez?

With a unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Las Vegas at super middleweight (168 lbs), Jermell Charlo said immediately after the fight he’ll drop back to 154 lbs. where he is already the unified champion of the junior middleweight division.

That would likely mean a fight with Australia’s Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KO’s), who is the No. 1 contender by most commissions as well as the Ring Magazine No. 1. Tszyu is scheduled to fight Brian Mendoza on October 14 down under, and if Tszyu can hang on he’ll be a worthy opponent for what should be a great fight.

But after his loss to Canelo, while talking to Jim Gray in the ring for his post-fight interview, Charlo said he’d love to also do battle with Terence “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KO’s), the undisputed champ at welterweight (147 lbs). Crawford dominated Errol Spence Jr. in his last outing, a contender for the most dominating championship performance of 2023 so far in any ring.

There is a rematch clause available to Charlo vs. Alvarez as well, but it would seem he wants no part of the heavier man again.