Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds heading into game week

The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide head to College Station in Week 6 to face the Texas A&M Aggies. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) beat Mississippi State 40-17, forcing three turnovers for the win in Starkville. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was just 10-12 for 164 yards, but 43 carries for 193 yards on the ground was the difference. The Bulldogs were also held to just 4.2 yards per play.

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) grabbed a 34-22 win over Arkansas this week. Max Johnson has taken over at quarterback after Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury, and passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Le’Veon Moss rushed for 170 yards in the victory.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M projected odds

Spread: Alabama -8.5

Total: TBA