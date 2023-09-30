Oklahoma vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in Austin in Week 6 for the Red River Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET.

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big XII) firebombed a hapless Iowa State 50-20. Dillon Gabriel was 26-39 for 366 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and added 37 yards and two scores as a rusher. OU held the Cyclones to just 352 yards and 5.5 yards per pass attempt. A total of 10 different Sooners caught a pass.

Texas (4-0, 1-0 Big XII) defeated the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks in Week 5 in a 40-14 statement. The Longhorns remain undefeated with the win, which saw quarterback Quinn Ewers pass for 325 yards and one touchdown. The real star of the game was running back Jonathon Brooks, who put up 217 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

Oklahoma vs. Texas projected odds

Spread: Texas -4.5

Total: TBA