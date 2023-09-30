Texas hangs on for lead vs. Kansas at halftime in Austin

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are getting a little push back from the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks in a battle of undefeated Big XII foes. The Longhorns lead 13-7 at halftime.

Texas (4-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter behind a 30-yard touchdown run from quarterback Quinn Ewers and a short field goal from Bert Auburn.

Kansas (4-0, 1-0), however, answered with one of the stranger touchdowns you’ll see. Quarterback Jason Bean gained 27 yards on a keeper, but fumbled at the end and it was picked up by teammate Daniel Hishaw Jr., who ran for the final 18 yards and the score.

Kansas really turned a fumble into a touchdown pic.twitter.com/mABC5g0Yvc — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2023

Despite the close score Texas has a huge statistical advantage, outgaining Kansas 342-139 in the first half. Ewers has 162 yards passing with an interception, while running back Jonathon Brooks has 124 yards on just 11 carries.

Texas is looking to maintain its highest ranking in the top 25 poll since 2010.