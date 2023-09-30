Gators get wrecked in Lexington as Kentucky is in first place in SEC East

After an impressive win against the Tennessee Volunteers and less impressive win over the mighty Charlotte 49ers, it was fair to assume the No. 22 Florida Gators were starting to buy-in to Billy Napier’s failsafe style of football. And if the Gators could execute that style of football successfully on the road.

The answers proved to be “no” and “no” as the Gators got worked silly by the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats, 33-14. The win should put Kentucky (5-0, 2-0) in the top 25 polls and the Wildcats are tied with Georgia (4-0, 1-0) atop the SEC East Kentucky has now beaten Florida for the third straight season, the Wildcats last three-game win streak against the Gators came from 1948-1951. At one point Florida had won 31 straight in the series (1987-2017).

Kentucky got a huge day from running back Ray Davis, who rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns through the first three quarters. His big play was a 75-yard touchdown rumble in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 16-0 lead. Davis also caught a touchdown pass, making him the first SEC player to have over 250 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in a game since 2019 (according to ESPN Stats).

Kentucky didn’t need much from quarterback Devin Leary, who went 9-of-20 for 69 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile Florida needed too much from Graham Mertz, who played well (25-of-30, 244 yards, 2 TD, INT), but didn’t get any help from the running game (69 yards on 29 attempts) or the Gators defense, which gave up 400 yards.

Even though Florida (3-2, 1-1) struggled today, head coach Billy Napier probably won’t be on the hot seat this year. But Gator Nation won’t accept another subpar .500 season without some major changes.