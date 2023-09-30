Georgia WR Ladd McConkey: Status for game vs. Auburn on Saturday

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey is still dealing with a back injury, and is probable to play as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET.

McConkey missed the first four weeks of the season, but was back at practice this week. If he plays, it will likely be in a limited capacity as he returns from his back injury. He was seen warming up with the team for the first time this season ahead of Saturday’s game.

Ladd McConkey out for warmups for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/P8r0MbiRQK — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) September 30, 2023

McConkey finished the 2022 season with the second-most receiving yards on the team, grabbing seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Georgia is a 14-point favorite today at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.

We’ll update things here as we get a final answer on McConkey’s status for today’s game when it’s available.