 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey: Status for game vs. Auburn on Saturday

McConkey warming up ahead of game for the first time this season.

By Grace McDermott
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the field prior to the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey is still dealing with a back injury, and is probable to play as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET.

McConkey missed the first four weeks of the season, but was back at practice this week. If he plays, it will likely be in a limited capacity as he returns from his back injury. He was seen warming up with the team for the first time this season ahead of Saturday’s game.

McConkey finished the 2022 season with the second-most receiving yards on the team, grabbing seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Georgia is a 14-point favorite today at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.

We’ll update things here as we get a final answer on McConkey’s status for today’s game when it’s available.

More From DraftKings Network