Rory McIlroy gets angry with Team USA leaving Ryder Cup on Saturday

Tempers are starting to flare in Rome, and it’s happening even when leaving the course.

By Grace McDermott Updated
Rory McIlroy of Team Europe shakes hands with caddie of Patrick Cantlay of Team United States, Joe LaCava on the 18th green during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Update: European team captain Luke Donald confirmed that McIlroy was still upset about LaCava interrupting his putt on the 18th hole.

Rory McIlroy was filmed yelling at ... someone ... after Saturday afternoon play wrapped up at the 2023 Ryder Cup. McIlroy was 1-1 on the day, winning his Saturday morning foursomes match before dropping his Saturday afternoon four-ball match alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

Caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay appears to be getting between McIlroy and whoever he is arguing with in the video. In McIlroy’s afternoon match, Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava upset McIlroy with a hat-waving mockery of the European crowd after Cantlay made a 43-foot putt to give the Americans a crucial point on the 18th green.

However, it is unclear whether LaCava is the target of McIlroy’s ire in the video. Mackay is caddying for Justin Thomas this week. McIlroy faced Thomas on Saturday morning. Shane Lowry was also seen getting in front of McIlroy and attempting to calm him down.

More to come.

