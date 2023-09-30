Rory McIlroy gets angry with Team USA leaving Ryder Cup on Saturday

Update: European team captain Luke Donald confirmed that McIlroy was still upset about LaCava interrupting his putt on the 18th hole.

Luke Donald confirms the car park confrontation was that Rory was still angry with Joe LaCava over what happened on 18 green. Said Rory asked Joe to move, Joe didn’t move for quite some time and kept waving his hat. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 30, 2023

Rory McIlroy was filmed yelling at ... someone ... after Saturday afternoon play wrapped up at the 2023 Ryder Cup. McIlroy was 1-1 on the day, winning his Saturday morning foursomes match before dropping his Saturday afternoon four-ball match alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

HOLY CRAP WHAT IS HAPPENING!pic.twitter.com/SLcBuDV4mr — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 30, 2023

Caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay appears to be getting between McIlroy and whoever he is arguing with in the video. In McIlroy’s afternoon match, Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava upset McIlroy with a hat-waving mockery of the European crowd after Cantlay made a 43-foot putt to give the Americans a crucial point on the 18th green.

Shane Lowry wasn’t happy with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava on 18



pic.twitter.com/q9I0OBFKYC — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) September 30, 2023

However, it is unclear whether LaCava is the target of McIlroy’s ire in the video. Mackay is caddying for Justin Thomas this week. McIlroy faced Thomas on Saturday morning. Shane Lowry was also seen getting in front of McIlroy and attempting to calm him down.

