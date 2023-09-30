Odds to win 2023 Ryder Cup entering Sunday Singles

The American team made up some ground on Saturday afternoon at the Ryder Cup, but they still have a steep hill to climb as they head into Sunday singles matches. The European team leads 10.5-5.5 after the Unites States went 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Euros need 14.5 points for a win, but the Americans need just 14. Since the U.S. team is the reigning champion, they would take home the Cup in the case of a tiebreaker.

We don’t have Sunday match pairings yet, but the European team is a heavy favorite to win at -1000. The United States comes in at +1000 as we head into the third and final day of the tournament.

Ryder Cup Overall Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Europe: -1000

United States: +1000

Tie: +1400 *

*A tie means the USA retains the Cup as the current holders, but is separated for betting purposes. Both teams having exactly 14 points at the end of the 28 matches in Rome is the only score that results in tie cashing.