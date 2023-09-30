Full list of tee times for Sunday Singles at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The United States will need to stage a massive comeback in Sunday’s singles matches if they hope to have a shot at winning the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Europeans have been dominating at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club and head into Sunday play up 10.5-5.5. The Europeans need 14.5 points to win, while the United States needs just 14, as they are the reigning champions and would win in a tiebreaker situation.

The Europeans are now heavy favorites to take the Cup. The American team made up some ground with three wins in Saturday afternoon four-balls, but the mountain ahead of them is going to be a steep climb.

Below is a full list of tee times and pairings for Day 3 Sunday Singles at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, October 1. All times are ET.

Sunday Singles

Match No. 1: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (Europe), 5:35 a.m.

Match No. 2: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (Europe), 5:47 a.m.

Match No. 3: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Justin Rose (Europe), 5:59 a.m.

Match No. 4: Sam Burns (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (Europe), 6:11 a.m.

Match No. 5: Max Homa (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe), 6:23 a.m.

Match No. 6: Brian Harman (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Europe), 6:35 a.m.

Match No. 7: Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Ludvig Aberg (Europe), 6:47 a.m.

Match No. 8: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sepp Straka (Europe), 6:59 a.m.

Match No. 9: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Nicolai Hojgaard (Europe), 7:11 a.m.

Match No. 10: Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe), 7:23 a.m.

Match No. 11: Rickie Fowler (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe), 7:35 a.m.

Match No. 12: Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre (Europe), 7:47 a.m.

Odds to win Ryder Cup from DraftKings Sportsbook

Europe: -1000

USA: +1000

Tie: +1400

Sunday Singles Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Match No. 1: Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs. Jon Rahm (EUR), 5:35 a.m.

Scheffler -160, Rahm +120, Tie +500

Match No. 2: Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland (EUR), 5:47 a.m.

Morikawa +135, Hovland -185, Tie +550

Match No. 3: Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Justin Rose (EUR), 5:59 a.m.

Cantlay -160, Rose +120, Tie +550

Match No. 4: Sam Burns (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy (EUR), 6:11 a.m.

Burns +185, McIlroy -255, Tie +550

Match No. 5: Max Homa (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR), 6:23 a.m.

Homa -130, Fitzpatrick -105, Tie +550

Match No. 6: Brian Harman (USA) vs. Tyrrell Hatton (EUR), 6:35 a.m.

Harman +100, Hatton -130, Tie +500

Match No. 7: Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Ludvig Aberg (EUR), 6:47 a.m.

Koepka -155, Aberg +115, Tie +550

Match No. 8: Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sepp Straka (EUR), 6:59 a.m.

Thomas -160, Straka +120, Tie +550

Match No. 9: Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Nicolai Hojgaard (EUR), 7:11 a.m.

Schauffele -215, Hojgaard +160, Tie +500

Match No. 10: Jordan Spieth (USA) vs. Shane Lowry (EUR), 7:23 a.m.

Spieth +105, Lowry +115, Tie +550

Match No. 11: Rickie Fowler (USA) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (EUR), 7:35 a.m.

Fowler +140, Fleetwood -120

Match No. 12: Wyndham Clark (USA) vs. Robert MacIntyre (EUR), 7:47 a.m.

Clark -155, MacIntyre +170, Tie +550