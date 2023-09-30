Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, September 30

We’ve officially reached the final weekend of the 2023 MLB regular season, meaning there are precious few opportunities left for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. Luckily, Saturday night presents a loaded menu, with a full 11 games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS getting underway at 7:10 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, we’re here to help you narrow things down with three of our favorite stacks of the night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, September 30

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Cody Bellinger ($6,000)

Christopher Morel ($4,500)

Ian Happ ($4,400)

Seiya Suzuki ($4,200)

Things aren’t going great for the Cubs right now, but I’m still backing them here in a spot where they absolutely need a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive — and when they get a great matchup against Brewers lefty Eric Lauer. Lauer is only getting this start because Milwaukee is giving Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta the weekend off ahead of the postseason; the southpaw hasn’t appeared in the bigs since May, and has struggled at the Major League level with a 5.48 ERA. (That includes six runs on six hits, including three homers, in three innings in his most recent start against the Rays back in May.) Bellinger has six hits over his last four games and is slugging .526 in 21 lifetime PAs against Lauer. Morel (three homers, .836 OPS over his last 10), Suzuki (1.170 OPS over his last 10) and Happ (.872) have all been hot of late and will get the platoon advantage.

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies

Ryan Jeffers ($4,400)

Alex Kirilloff ($4,300)

Willi Castro ($4,200)

Trevor Larnach ($4,000)

We backed the Twins in this space last night, and they delivered with seven runs at Coors Field. There are still some very reasonable salaries to be found up and down Minnesota’s lineup, despite the run-friendly environment and despite Rockies righty Karl Kauffmann (7.04 ERA this year) on the mound. Jeffers homered last night and has a 1.088 OPS over his last 10 games, while Kirilloff is slugging .560 over that span. Larnach might be my very favorite play of the whole slate; the slugger has a .979 OPS over his last 10 with five extra-base hits, including a homer last night, and he’s hit righties well all year.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Spencer Steer ($5,200)

Jonathan India ($4,900)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand ($4,100)

Noelvi Marte ($3,900)

The Reds have been a top-five offense against left-handed pitching over the last two weeks, and they should thrive against Cardinals lefty Drew Rom — a rookie with a 7.98 ERA through seven starts against whom righties are hitting .339. There are a ton of Cincy righties to like here, including Steer (2-for-4 with a homer last night, .935 OPS over his last 10 games) and Encarnacion-Strand (2-for-5 with a homer last night, 1.238 OPS over his last 10). The rookie Marte, one of baseball’s top prospects, also has a ton of upside tonight as a righty with major power who’s riding a six-game hitting streak.