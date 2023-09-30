Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Giants on Saturday, September 30

The San Francisco Giants (78-82) began life without Gabe Kapler with a loss on Friday night, the latest in a string of them down the stretch of this season. San Fran will once again host their nemesis from down south, the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61), who are just trying to get and stay healthy ahead of October. First pitch from Oracle Park is set for 9:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will send Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.42 ERA) to the mound in what is likely just an October tune-up, while the Giants turn to righty Tristan Beck (3-3, 4.05).

The Dodgers enter as -175 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with San Francisco at +145. The run total is set at 8.

Dodgers-Giants picks: Saturday, September 30

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: RP Yency Almonte (knee), RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder)

Giants

Day to day: 1B/3B J.D. Davis (shoulder)

Out: SP/RP Jakob Junis (cervical strain), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), SS Brandon Crawford (hamstring), SP Alex Cobb (hip)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs. Tristan Beck

With the Dodgers rotation beset by a myriad of injuries — and Kershaw battling shoulder discomfort of his own — expect this to be a relatively short outing as L.A. looks toward the Divisional Round. The lefty has put up nine straight scoreless innings across his last two outings, including five clean frames against these same Giants last weekend. Even with diminished velocity, this is still Clayton Kershaw we’re talking about; he’s allowed more than one earned run just once across seven starts in the second half.

Beck has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen this season, just like seemingly every other Giants pitcher. The righty got shelled in his one proper start this month, allowing six runs on nine hits in just 2.2 innings in a loss to the Padres back on Sept. 1. His last appearance came in a bulk role and went a bit better, holding these same Dodgers to just two runs on four hits with three Ks over 4.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

A Giants team that’s struggled at the plate all month, just got skunked by Kershaw last weekend and is playing without their manager likely isn’t doing much damage on the scoreboard tonight. That means it’s on the Dodgers to push us over this total, and I’m cautious there given the fact that L.A. has nothing to play for and no reason to push its stars.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

These late-season games in which there are no stakes are always tough to pin down, but Kershaw and the Dodgers lineup are too good to bet against here.

Pick: Dodgers -175