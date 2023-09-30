Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Orioles on Saturday, September 30

The Baltimore Orioles (100-60) will send Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA) to the mound tonight in the penultimate game of their season against the Boston Red Sox (77-83). Boston will counter with right-hander Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.23 ERA). First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 7:15 p.m.

The Orioles are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Orioles picks: Saturday, September 30

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: RP Chris Martin (infection), INF Luis Urias (calf), 1B Triston Casas (shoulder)

Orioles

Day to day: C Adley Rutschman (sickness), INF Roman Urias (sickeness)

Out: Out: RP Felix Bautista (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kutter Crawford vs. Kyle Gibson

Crawford will be making his 23rd start of the year after opening the season in the bullpen. He’s tallied a 4.86 ERA in his last 10 starts over August and September, and is coming off a start where he allowed three runs in 5.1 innings against the White Sox. While Crawford hasn’t made an appearance against the Orioles last season, he’s allowed 11 runs in 3.2 career innings against Baltimore.

Gibson’s start will close his first season in Baltimore. He’s been a little worse than expected this season, as his ERA is .30 points higher than his career average and he leads the American League in hits allowed (191). Still, the 35-year-old has been an innings eater and is coming off one of the best starts of his season where he allowed one run in seven innings against the Guardians.

Over/Under pick

This over is the way to go. Crawford and Gibson are both solid if unspectacular pitchers who will keep their teams in the game but will also allow some runs. I don’t think this will be a slugfest, but I can see these teams combining to clear this over pretty easily.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Orioles add onto to their staggering win total with a win tonight. These games are always tough to pick when neither team is playing for anything, but I think Baltimore’s talent wins out.

Pick: Orioles -130