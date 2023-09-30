Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Brewers on Saturday, September 30

We’ve officially reached DEFCON 5 on the North Side.

After entering the week in hold of a Wild Card spot, the Chicago Cubs (82-78) are mired amid a four-game losing streak and now sit a game-and-a-half away from the playoffs. They’ll need to pick up a win over the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) on Saturday to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. Chicago will send Jordan Wicks (4-1, 3.00 ERA) to the mound, where he’ll go against Milwaukee lefty Eric Lauer (4-5, 5.48). First pitch from American Family Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Brewers are slight -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are -108. The run total is set at 9.

Cubs-Brewers picks: Saturday, September 30

Injury report

Cubs

Out: INF Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain), RP Michael Fulmer (right forearm strain),

Brewers

Out: RP J.B. Bukauskas (right ring finger injury), DH Jesse Winker (right quadriceps injury)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Wicks vs. Eric Lauer

The 24-year-old Wicks will be making his seventh start of the season, and will be doing so with the Cubs’ season on the line. While Wicks has allowed a run in every outing this season, he’s recorded three quality starts this season, and is coming off a start where he allowed three runs in six innings against the Rockies.

Lauer will be making his first appearance since May due to an impingement in his non-throwing shoulder. The former first round pick struggled with his velocity in April, and was placed on the IL on May 20th after he allowed six runs in three innings.

Over/Under pick

While this isn’t the most exhilarating pitching matchup, I like this under, in part because David Ross has understandably been managing the past couple days like they’re postseason games. He pulled Kyle Hendricks early last night and could end up doing the same thing tonight with Wicks, which should help keep the Brewers’ total down as Milwaukee rests up ahead of October.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Cubs finally pick up a win. They burned us yesterday, but they need to pick up a win at some point, and I think tonight’s the night.

Pick: Cubs -108