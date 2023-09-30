Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Pirates on Saturday, September 30

After winning 69 games last season, the Miami Marlins (83-76) enter play on Saturday on the cusp of making it to the postseason. With a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) on Saturday, the Marlins would clinch their first full-season postseason berth since they won the World Series in 2003. Reliever JT Chargois (1-0, 3.67 ERA) will get the start for the Marlins as an opener, while Quinn Priester (3-2, 7.86 ERA) will look to play spoiler for the Buccos. First pitch from PNC Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Miami enters as -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +136 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Marlins-Pirates picks: Saturday, September 30

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SP Eury Perez (left SI joint inflammation), SP Sandy Alcantara (right UCL sprain)

Pirates

Out: RP Colin Holderman (thumb), SP Bailey Falter (neck)

Starting pitchers

JT Chargois vs. Quinn Priester

Chargois will go as an opener for the Marlins in what will be a bullpen day. Chargois, who is in his first year with Miami, has made three opener appearances this month, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings. He allowed two runs in one inning in his last appearance earlier this week, and has a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances in September.

Priester’s making the tenth start of what’s been a tough rookie year, as the 23-year-old has allowed at least two runs in all nine of his starts this season. While he’s coming off his best start of the season (6 IP, 2 ER against the Reds), he still has a 6.86 ERA over his last four appearances.

Over/Under pick

I like this over. The Marlins bullpen is good (4.37 bullpen ERA) but will likely give up a couple runs against the Pirates, while Priester has yet to prove that he can put together a scoreless outing.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Marlins pick up a win and secure a playoff spot. They had to come from behind on Friday night to pick up a win; I think it’ll be a wire-to-wire win tonight.

Pick: Marlins