 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Crewe Alexandra

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC in Saturday’s match against Crewe Alexandra.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Stockport County v Wrexham - Vanarama National League
Jamie Reckord of Wrexham takes a throw in during the Vanarama National League match between Stockport County and Wrexham at Edgeley Park on September 25, 2021 in Stockport, England.
Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday against Crewe Alexandra. Wrexham saw a seven-match unbeaten streak come to an end against Stockport, so this is an opportunity for the club to bounce back.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Crewe Alexandra

Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham lost to Stockport 5-0 despite taking 10 more shots than their opposition. Stockport and Wrexham both had five shots on target, and obviously a 100% conversion rate is hard to overcome. Crewe Alexandra represent another challenge for Wrexham, as the club has won three of its last four matches in league play. Crewe Alexandra sit one point ahead of Wrexham in the league table, so this match will have some influence on the top of the standings.

More From DraftKings Network