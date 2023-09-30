How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Crewe Alexandra

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday against Crewe Alexandra. Wrexham saw a seven-match unbeaten streak come to an end against Stockport, so this is an opportunity for the club to bounce back.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Crewe Alexandra

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham lost to Stockport 5-0 despite taking 10 more shots than their opposition. Stockport and Wrexham both had five shots on target, and obviously a 100% conversion rate is hard to overcome. Crewe Alexandra represent another challenge for Wrexham, as the club has won three of its last four matches in league play. Crewe Alexandra sit one point ahead of Wrexham in the league table, so this match will have some influence on the top of the standings.