Alabama vs. Mississippi State picks, best bets for Week 5 matchup

The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30 from Davis Wade Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) fell to Texas in Week 2 and had a disastrous Week 3 against USF with their backup quarterbacks in. Jalen Milroe returned to the field in Week 4 to seemingly help set the Tide back on track in a solid 24-10 win over Ole Miss. Milroe passed for 225 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and running back Jase McClellan rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) won their first two games of the season, but have not gotten off to an auspicious start in conference play. The Bulldogs had a tough loss to LSU in Week 3 and fell to South Carolina 37-30 in Week 4. Quarterback Will Rogers did well in the close loss, passing for over 480 yards.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Alabama: 9 overall, 14 offense, 7 defense
Mississippi State: YY overall, YY offense, YY defense
Injury update
Alabama
WR Emmanuel Henderson, Jr. - Out indefinitely (hip)
Mississippi State
RB Jo’Quavious Marks - Questionable (undisclosed)
RB Simeon Price - Questionable (leg)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
Alabama: 2-2 ATS
Mississippi State: 1-3 ATS
Total in 2023
Alabama: Over 2-2
Mississippi State: Over 2-2
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Alabama -14.5
Total: 46.5
Moneyline: Alabama -650, Mississippi State +470
Weather
68 degrees, clear and humid, 5 MPH winds S
The Pick
Alabama -14.5
Alabama has had a shaky start to the season, but with Milroe back on the field and a good win over Ole Miss, I think the Tide are on steadier ground moving forward. This is, after all, still a Saban-coached team, and the Tide’s defense has looked good over the past few weeks. I don’t think the Bulldogs come close here.