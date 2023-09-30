Alabama vs. Mississippi State picks, best bets for Week 5 matchup

The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30 from Davis Wade Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) fell to Texas in Week 2 and had a disastrous Week 3 against USF with their backup quarterbacks in. Jalen Milroe returned to the field in Week 4 to seemingly help set the Tide back on track in a solid 24-10 win over Ole Miss. Milroe passed for 225 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and running back Jase McClellan rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) won their first two games of the season, but have not gotten off to an auspicious start in conference play. The Bulldogs had a tough loss to LSU in Week 3 and fell to South Carolina 37-30 in Week 4. Quarterback Will Rogers did well in the close loss, passing for over 480 yards.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 9 overall, 14 offense, 7 defense

Mississippi State: YY overall, YY offense, YY defense

Injury update

Alabama

WR Emmanuel Henderson, Jr. - Out indefinitely (hip)

Mississippi State

RB Jo’Quavious Marks - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Simeon Price - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Alabama: 2-2 ATS

Mississippi State: 1-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Alabama: Over 2-2

Mississippi State: Over 2-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -14.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Alabama -650, Mississippi State +470

Weather

68 degrees, clear and humid, 5 MPH winds S

The Pick

Alabama -14.5

Alabama has had a shaky start to the season, but with Milroe back on the field and a good win over Ole Miss, I think the Tide are on steadier ground moving forward. This is, after all, still a Saban-coached team, and the Tide’s defense has looked good over the past few weeks. I don’t think the Bulldogs come close here.