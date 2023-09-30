Kansas vs. Texas picks, best bets for Week 5 matchup

The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30 from Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, and the game will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big XII) is off to a strong start this season with wins over Illinois, Nevada, and BYU. Quarterback Jalon Daniels passed for 130 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in the Jayhawks’ Week 4 win over BYU. The Kansas defense grabbed two interceptions, as well.

Texas (4-0, 1-0 Big XII) demolished Baylor on the road in Week 4 in a 38-6 win. Quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 293 yards and a touchdown in the win. Ewers added a touchdown on the ground, as well, and running back Jonathon Brooks finished with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Kansas: 40 overall, 20 offense, 84 defense

Texas: 7 overall, 11 offense, 6 defense

Injury update

Kansas

N/A

Texas

OL Cole Hutson - Out (undisclosed)

DL Kristopher Ross - Out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Kansas: 2-2 ATS

Texas: 2-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Kansas: Over 2-2

Texas: Over 1-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -16

Total: 61

Moneyline: Texas -750, Kansas +525

Weather

96 degrees, sunny, 8 MPH winds ESE

The Pick

Kansas +16

Kansas tends to give Texas fits sometimes — four of the last six games between these two teams have been decided by seven points or less, and the last time the Jayhawks walked into Austin, they left with a win. Jalon Daniels is a tough and experienced QB who had an 18-to-4 TD-to-INT ratio in 2022, and he should be able to lead Kansas to a cover here.