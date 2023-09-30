Clemson vs. Syracuse picks, best bets for Week 5 matchup

The Clemson Tigers face the Syracuse Orange in an ACC matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, September 30 from JMA Wireless Dome, and the game will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) has been struggling in conference play with early losses to FSU and Duke. They took Florida State to overtime in Week 4, but were unable to take away the win from the top-five Seminoles. Quarterback Cade Klubnik passed for one touchdown and rushed for a second.

Syracuse (4-0, 0-0 ACC) grabbed wins over Purdue and Army in the last two weeks and have not yet lost a game this season. The Orange beat Army 29-16 in Week 4, and quarterback Garrett Shrader showed off his dual-threat strength, going 21-for-26 for 245 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for another 50 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: 16 overall, 21 offense, 16 defense

Syracuse: 30 overall, 34 offense, 26 defense

Injury update

Clemson

WR Antonio Williams - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Walker Parks - Out (undisclosed)

DL Vic Burley - Out (knee)

WR Cole Turner - Out (hip)

Syracuse

OL Kalan Ellis - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Isaiah Jones - Out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Clemson: 1-3 ATS

Syracuse: 3-0-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Clemson: Over 2-2

Syracuse: Over 1-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -7

Total: 53

Moneyline: Clemson -305, Syracuse +245

Weather

Weather a non-factor inside of the JMA Wireless Dome

The Pick

Syracuse +7

Four of the last six meeting between these two teams have been decided by six points or less, and I’m betting on that to happen again this year. Clemson has struggled against competent teams this year, no longer the destroying powerhouse of the ACC they once were. The Orange are undefeated for a reason — quarterback Garrett Shrader’s legs and arm are both working in his favor. This should be a fun one to watch.