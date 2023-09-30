Texas A&M vs. Arkansas picks, best bets for Week 5 matchup

The Texas A&M Aggies face the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, September 30 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the game will air on ESPN/SECN.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) beat Auburn 27-10 in Week 4 for their first in-conference win of the season. Quarterback Conner Weigman left the game with a lower leg injury and is out for the season. Backup Max Johnson, who transferred from LSU last season, will take over under center for the remainder of the season.

Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) came oh-so-close to beating LSU in Week 4, but ended up losing 34-21. This marks their second loss in a row after they fell to BYU in Week 3. Quarterback KJ Jefferson passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, finding Luke Hasz in the end zone twice.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 12 overall, 25 offense, 9 defense

Arkansas: 36 overall, 26 offense, 59 defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

QB Conner Weigman - Out for season (ankle)

DB Jardin Gilbert - Out indefinitely (shoulder)

WR Noah Thomas - Probable (undisclosed)

Arkansas

RB Raheim Sanders - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Texas A&M: 3-1 ATS

Arkansas: 2-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Texas A&M: Over 2-2

Arkansas: Over 3-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -6

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: A&M -238, Arkansas +195

Weather

Weather a non-factor inside of Jerry World

The Pick

Arkansas +6

This Arkansas team gave LSU some real issues last week, and as they meet the Aggies on a neutral field, I like the Hogs to cover here. Arkansas usually plays this one close, and with an experienced KJ Jefferson leading the Razorbacks, they should be able to make it a game with an inconsistent Texas A&M team. This will mark Max Johnson’s first start of the season for the Aggies.