Florida vs. Kentucky: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The No. 22 Florida Gators take on the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, September 30 from Kroger Field, and the game will air on ESPN/SECN.

Florida (3-1, 1-0 SEC) grabbed a big upset win over Tennessee in Week 3 and beat Charlotte 22-7 in Week 4. Quarterback Graham Mertz had a near-perfect game in the Gators’ most recent win, going 20-for-23 for 259 yards and a touchdown. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne have been leading the run game for the Gators, and Etienne had 172 yards against Tennessee two weeks ago.

Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has made quick work of their first four opponents, but Florida will be their biggest challenge yet by far. In their latest game, a 45-28 win over Vanderbilt, Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary passed for 205 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Wildcats defense grabbed three interceptions off of the Commodores, and running back Re’Mahn Davis found the end zone twice.

Florida vs. Kentucky

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN or SECN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kentucky -1.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -120, Florida +100