Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The No. 7 Washington Huskies will continue their Pac-12 conference play with a road game against the Arizona Wildcats from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network. Last year the Huskies won an exciting shooting, 49-39, with the two teams combining for over 1,100 yards of offense.

Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) is coming off a 59-32 win over the California Bears in the conference opener for both teams. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued his Heisman campaign by throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and Rome Odunze each had over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) went on the road and got a 21-20 win over the Stanford Cardinal in the conference opener for both programs. Quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 157 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

In last year’s game both quarterbacks threw for career-high numbers. Penix had 516 yards passing to set a school record and de Laura threw for 400 yards.

Washington vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Fubo

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington -19.5

Total: 66

Moneyline: Washington -1200; Arizona +750