Alabama vs. Mississippi State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The 12th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide continue their path back into playoff contention with a conference road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Alabama won last year’s game, known as “Battle for Highway 82”, 30-6. It was the Crimson Tide’s 15th consecutive win in the series.

Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) opened their conference play with a 24-10 over the Ole Miss Rebels. It was an throwback Crimson Tide performance with efficient play from quarterback Jalen Milroe (17-of-21, 225 yards, TD, INT), a strong running game led by Jase McClellan (17 carries, 105 yards, TD) and five sacks from the defense.

Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) ended up on the wrong end of a 37-30 shootout with the South Carolina Gamecocks last week. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for 487 yards in the losing performance wand wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin doing most of the damage with seven catches for 256 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -14.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Alabama -650; Mississippi State +470