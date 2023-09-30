West Virginia vs. TCU: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers continue their Big XII conference play this Saturday night from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Both programs are enjoying three-game win streaks. TCU won 41-31 last year in Morgantown to snap a four-game losing skid against the Mountaineers.

TCU (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) have bounced back after an opening-week loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Horned Frogs took down rival SMU 34-17 last Saturday. Quarterback Chandler Morris continues to get comfortable in the offense and threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns against the Mustangs. TCU’s running game has also improved with the Horned Frogs gaining 192 yards against SMU. Emani Bailey had 25 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) held on for a 20-13 win over Texas Tech Red Raiders in its conference opener. It wasn’t a pretty contest to say the least. Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol threw for just 76 yards and two interceptions. West Virginia gained just 256 yards on offense and two teams combined to go 5-of-31 on third down.

West Virginia vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -13.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: TCU -520; West Virginia +390