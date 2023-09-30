Notre Dame vs. Duke: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

Arguably the most intriguing non-conference game of the week will have the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish traveling to Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina to take on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils. Notre Dame holds a 5-2 lead in the series with the Irish winning 27-13 in 2020. Duke’s last win over Notre Dame came in 2016, a 38-35 decision in South Bend.

Notre Dame (3-1) ended up as tough-luck losers in a tough 17-14 top-10 battle against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes won with a late touchdown while the Irish had 10-men on the field. It was a tough, defensive battle. Quarterback Sam Hartman wasn’t spectacular, but went 17-of-25 for 175 yards and a touchdown. The Irish rushed for 176 yards as well.

Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC) stayed undefeated with an easy 41-7 road win over the Connecticut Huskies. Quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 30 yards and another touchdown. Running back Jordan Waters rushed for two scores.

Notre Dame vs. Duke

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -5.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -205; Duke +170