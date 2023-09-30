South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be on the road Saturday to take on the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC East showdown at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. South Carolina holds an 8-7 edge in the past 15 meetings and the Gamecocks won 63-38 last year in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) picked up its first conference win of the season, a 37-30 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler was near perfect throwing the football, going 18-of-20 for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Xavier Legette had five catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns of over 70 yards each.

Tennessee (3-1, 0-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season to take down the USTA Roadrunners 45-14. Quarterback Joe Milton threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, but the Volunteers running game was the story. Dylan Sampson had 139 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries as the Volunteers racked up 303 yards on the ground.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -11.5

Total: 60

Moneyline: Tennessee -410, South Carolina +320