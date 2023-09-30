Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will continue their quest for a Pac-12 championship in the conference’s final season as they head to Stanford Stadiunm in Palo Alto, California to take on the Stanford Cardinal. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. Stanford holds the overall edge in the series 50-35-1, but Oregon has won three of the past four, including a 45-27 victory last year at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) looked like world beaters last weekend when the Ducks crushed the Colorado Buffaloes 42-6. The game was over before halftime as Oregon pushed Colorado around the field. The Ducks racked up 522 yards of offense with Bo Nix throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanford (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) was on the short end of a 21-20 nailbiter with the Arizona Wildcats. The Cardinal got rushing touchdowns from Sedrick Irvin and Bryce Farrell, but failed to get many big plays on offense. Wide recewiver Tiger Bachmeier had four catches for 93 yards.

Oregon vs. Stanford

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -27

Total: 60

Moneyline: Oregon -4000; Stanford +1600