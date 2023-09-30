Hawai’i vs. UNLV: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors will make another trip to the mainland to take on the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in a Mountain West Conference showdown from Allegiant Stadium right off the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The kickoff is schedule for 4 p.m. ET.; Hawaii won last year’s game 31-25.

Hawai’i (2-3 0,0 Mountain West) rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit to New Mexico State to beat the Aggies, 20-17. Quarterback Brayden Schager had his best game of the season with 245 passing yards and two touchdown (one passing, one rushing).

UNLV (3-1, 0-0) won its second straight, a 45-28 win over the UTEP Miners. The Rebels run game churned out 307 yards with Jai’Den Thomas gaining 10-yards and scoring four touchdowns. Vincent Davis also rushed for 97 yards.

Hawaii vs. UNLV

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: MWN

Live stream: Instructions here via Team 1 Sports app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UNLV -10.5

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: UNLV -425; Hawai’i +330