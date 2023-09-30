Georgia vs. Auburn: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers in the 128th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia holds a 63-56-8 edge in the series. The Bulldogs have won the past six against Auburn and nine of the past 10. Last season Georgia won 42-17 in Athens, Ga.
Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) continues to roll along and ramp things up im hopes of winning the College Football Playoff for a third coneseutive year. The Bulldogs stayed on schedule with a 49-21 win over the UAB Blazers. Quarterback Carson Beck continues to get more comfortable in the Georgia offense as he had 338 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Auburn (3-1, 0-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the season,a 27-10 drubbing at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers offensive line struggled with the Texas A&M defensive front as the Aggies had 15 tackles for loss. Three Auburn quarterbacks combined for just 56 passing yards.
Georgia vs. Auburn
Date: Saturday, September 30
Start time: 3:30 p.m.
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Georgia -14
Total: 45
Moneyline: Georgia -625; Auburn +455