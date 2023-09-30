Michigan vs. Nebraska: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Big Ten conference season rolls on as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines travel to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan leads the overall series 7-4-1 and have won three in a row, including a 34-3 win last season in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), the two-time defending Big Ten champions, continue to roll on through their early-season schedule and stayed undefeated with a 31-7 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It was the first game of the season for Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, who was serving a three-game suspension. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Corum added two scores on the ground.

Nebraska (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) picked up its second consecutive win, a 28-14 decision over Louisiana Tech. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg did most of the damage with his legs, rushing for 157 yards and a touchdown. Running back Anthony Grant also had a big game with 22 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan vs. Nebraska

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -17.5

Total: 39.5

Moneyline: Michigan -1000, Nebraska +650