Kansas vs. Texas: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30 from Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, and the game will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big XII) is off to a hot start this season with wins over Illinois, Nevada, and BYU. Quarterback Jalon Daniels passed for 130 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in the Jayhawks’ Week 4 win over BYU, and running back Devin Neal led the rushing attack with 91 yards on the ground. The Kansas defense grabbed two interceptions in the victory.

Texas (4-0, 1-0 Big XII) crushed Baylor on the road in Week 4 in a 38-6 win. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who also led the Longhorns to a road victory over Alabama earlier this season, passed for 293 yards and a touchdown in the win. Ewers added a touchdown on the ground, as well, and running back Jonathon Brooks finished with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas vs. Texas

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -16

Total: 61

Moneyline: Texas -750, Kansas +525