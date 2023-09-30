Clemson vs. Syracuse: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Clemson Tigers face the Syracuse Orange in an ACC matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, September 30 from JMA Wireless Dome, and the game will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is off to a tough start in conference play after losses to FSU and Duke. They took Florida State to overtime in Week 4, but ultimately lost, 31-24. Quarterback Cade Klubnik passed for one TD and rushed for another. He passed for 283 yards, and Will Shipley and Phil Mafah combined for 137 yards on the ground in the loss.

Syracuse (4-0, 0-0 ACC) grabbed wins over Purdue and Army in the last two weeks to remain undefeated. The Orange beat Army 29-16 in Week 4, and quarterback Garrett Shrader showed off his dual-threat strength, going 21-for-26 for 245 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for another 50 yards and a touchdown. LeQuint Allen had 104 rushing yards and a score.

Clemson vs. Syracuse

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -7

Total: 53

Moneyline: Clemson -305, Syracuse +245