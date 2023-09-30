USC vs. Colorado: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The No. 8 USC Trojans face the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, September 30 from Folsom Field, and the game will air on Fox.

USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) grabbed a 42-28 win over Arizona State in Week 4, though it took the Trojans three quarters to pull away — the game was much closer than the score would indicate. Caleb Williams pulled through with five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing. MarShawn Lloyd added 154 rushing yards in the win, and Brenden Rice had 133 receiving yards.

Colorado (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had their bubble burst in a beatdown from Oregon in Week 4. After starting out the season 3-0, the Buffaloes fell to the Ducks, 42-6. They were unable to establish the run, and Shedeur Sanders passed for just 159 yards. They struggled to defend the run, as well, and let up 240 rushing yards and 522 total yards of offense.

USC vs. Colorado

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -21.5

Total: 72.5

Moneyline: USC -1350, Colorado +800