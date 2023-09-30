Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Texas A&M Aggies face the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, September 30 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the game will air on ESPN/SECN.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) grabbed a 27-10 win over Auburn in Week 4 for their first in-conference win of the season. Quarterback Conner Weigman left the game with a lower leg injury, and backup Max Johnson came in to save the day, passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Le’Veon Moss and Amari Daniels combined for 182 rushing yards in the win.

Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) took LSU down to the line in Week 4, but ended up losing 34-21. This marks their second loss in a row after they fell to BYU in Week 3. KJ Jefferson passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, finding Luke Hasz in the end zone twice, but he also threw two interceptions.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 30

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN or SECN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -6

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: A&M -238, Arkansas +195